A renewed appeal for witnesses to a stabbing has been launched by police.

A 24-year-old man was stabbed and beaten in a group attack outside a Leeds Road pub during the New Year celebrations.

The victim was outside the White Horse pub in the early hours of New Year’s Day when he was hit in the face by another man, described as aged in his twenties and of mixed race.

Other men then became involved in the assault and the victim was stabbed in the back before falling to the ground.

He was then kicked in the head while struggling with his injuries on the ground, before the group fled the scene.

The man suffered a stab wound and a broken jaw in the incident, which occurred at around 2.20am on Sunday.

Anyone with information or who saw the attack is urged to call Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13170000789.

