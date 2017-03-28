Footage emerges of even more people 'having sex' in the street

A couple appear to have sex in a Huddersfield town centre doorway while bystanders laugh and take photos.

The footage, sent in by an anonymous Examiner reader, appears to have been taken on a side street opposite the churchyard at Huddersfield Parish Church.

As the man and woman appear to have sex what appears to be a camera flash lights up the left side of the picture.

Laughing can also be heard as the man seems to look over his shoulder, perhaps realising he and his partner are not alone.

The video was captured on a Saturday night three weeks ago.

This follows another video of two couples appearing to have sex in Huddersfield town centre.

The first video has provoked a mixed reaction on social media with some denouncing it as a decline in ‘moral decency.’

Others, however, have laughed it off or criticised the person who filmed it.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "People committing a sexual act in a public place are potentially committing an offence under common law of outraging public decency."