It’s Friday 13th today – so many people will be watching their step just in case something unfortunate happens to them.
Fear of Friday 13 is a common superstition but do you know why people are so afraid of it?
Fear of Friday the 13th is called paraskevidekatriaphobia.
It is believed by walking back through the ladder you can undo the harm and improve your chances of better luck.
Cats Protection celebrates National Black Cat Day on October 30. Black rescue cats are often overlooked just because of their colour.
Some cultures believe the soul can become trapped in the mirror.
When a miner died in a colliery accident, his shoes were put on the table as a mark of respect - so to do this was seen as tempting fate.
Old English folklore tells of a sect of Monks who wore large wooden crosses around their necks and would knock on them to ward away evil.
In Scotland, seeing a magpie near the window is said to foretell death.
18th century umbrellas could cause injury if opened inside - which could also explain the superstition.
In the time of the early Church, Christians would cross their fingers to invoke the power associated with the Christian cross for protection.
Read More
World of the strange