If you think of cats as unfriendly, this may give you paws for thought.

The stereotypical image of the friendless feline couldn’t be further from the truth for Archie who has taken on some un-catlike characteristics.

He refuses to leave the side of owner Jean Nursey, 69, sleeps on her bed – and follows her to the shops and on three daily dog walks.

Archie even shoves aside Jean’s two dogs if they are getting more attention than him.

Jean, of Oakes, described Archie as “very, very friendly and possessive” but he hasn’t always been this way.

A few years ago he was an unwanted and unfriendly stray who steered clear of human company.

It all changed when Jean paid £10 for him to be neutered at the local vets.

“Before the operation he used to be covered in scratches from fighting,” said Jean.

“He wouldn’t come near my dogs but now he sits on the settee with them. He’s a right character.”

Archie also sneaks out of the house to follow Jean to the shops in Lindley.

“He just follows me everywhere I go. Sometimes when I am sorting the dogs out he pushes in for attention. And he sleeps on my bed at night. He’s just part of the family.

She added: “People have started calling me the Pied Piper. They think it’s hilarious.”

Jean said she hadn’t expected the neutering operation to affect Archie so much.

“The vet said he might become calmer (after the operation) but is amazed at the big difference in his behaviour.”

Jean’s daughter Clair, who has five cats of her own, said: “After the operation Archie became possessive and wanting attention 100% of the time.

“He follows mum every time she walks the dogs and countless people have commented on how lovely it is.

“The problem is that if she’s going into town she has to lock the cat flap to stop him following!”

According to experts, neutering a male cat can affect behaviour including reducing territorial aggression. It may mean the cat stops roaming the neighbourhood looking for a mate – and may become a bit of a layabout.

Thankfully, neutered cats don’t resent their owners for sending them for the snip.

One pet adviser said: “Removing that which gives him his biological imperative to mate could remove a lot of stress from his life and from yours. He won’t miss a thing and won’t harbour resentment toward you.”