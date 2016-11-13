Video will play in

NHS campaigners held a protest over future health cuts.

Pressure group Friends of HRI organised a rally outside the hospital on Saturday.

Dozens of protesters from a range of organisations, including those representing Slaithwaite’s Save Our Surgery and Save Calderdale Royal Hospital, took part in the peaceful protest to highlight NHS England proposals to reduce funding in Kirklees by more than £200m.

The so-called Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP) for West Yorkshire seeks to cut more than £1bn of NHS funding by 2021.

A spokesperson for the group, said: “These plans, if implemented, spell the death of the NHS and take us towards a US style health care system.”

The latest cuts, announced last week have been criticised by Kirklees Council.

They come on top of the proposal to downgrade Huddersfield Royal Infirmary’s A&E department.