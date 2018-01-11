Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Distraught friends and dancing pals of tragic crash victim Katelyn Dawson have organised a vigil in memory of the popular schoolgirl as hundreds of tributes pour in.

Katelyn, 15, was struck by a BMW car as she waited at a bus stop on Wakefield Road , close to the junction with Broad Lane, in Moldgreen during the morning rush hour.

The teenager was a ‘passionate’ Year 11 pupil at Shelley College and also a member of Caspers Freestyle Dance School as well as having thousands of friends on her social media pages.

Katelyn was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary but sadly her injuries proved fatal and police confirmed she had passed away last night.

Three other people were injured in the crash including another 17-year-old Shelley College pupil called Georgia, a woman aged 47 and the driver of the BMW, aged 51, who all remain in hospital.

Since news of the tragedy broke hundreds of tributes have flooded social media and The Examiner website in tribute to the teenager.

Katelyn’s friend Eunique Dickenson has led tributes to the loving teenager and has organised a vigil to take place at the scene of the crash tonight at 7pm.

She has also set up a fundraising page towards Katelyn’s funeral costs which has raised £550 in just a few hours.

She told the Examiner: “Katelyn was a very outgoing girl and was so popular and loved by many students, it’s heartbreaking for many people and I think many people are still in shock. Katelyn showed so much love for her friends and would always come out and make everyone laugh through the hard times and the good, she was such a loving sweet girl my words can’t explain.

“I wanted to do something for her family so we can give her the best send off, so I’ve set up a gofundme page.

“Tonight we are also holding a memorial at 7pm at the place where it happened on Wakefield Road.

“We just want to gather and say a few words and maybe release some balloons.

“It’s still such a shock but we know a lot of people want to pay their respects.”

Eunique added: “She was a wonderful dancer had won several competition and also liked singing. It’s fair to say she will be dearly missed by myself and many more. It just doesn’t seem real.

Her friend Billie Lambert, who went to Caspers with Katelyn, said: “She was one of the loveliest girls I met. She was so determined and she would never let anyone get in her way.

“She was absolutely hilarious.”

The shocked 14-year-old, who knew Katelyn since she was aged five, added: “She helped me grow up. I know how many people love her. Now she is gone I feel like a lot of people are lost.

“I can’t put into words how much I will miss her. I feel horrible for her family.”

John McNally, principal at Shelley College, said: “We were devastated to hear the news that Katelyn passed away yesterday and our hearts go out to her family, who have suffered such a tragic and sudden loss.

“Katelyn was a passionate, popular student, who was just starting to realise how much potential she had. She loved life and lived it to the full. She loved to dance and was starting to plan her options for when she left school this year.

“Her loss, at a time when she had everything to look forward to in life, is sad beyond words.

“We will be supporting students and staff alike over the next few days. They are understandably very upset and we will do all we can to help them come to terms with this loss.

“We will also try to celebrate Katelyn’s life, which was sadly cut so short, and the many happy memories we have of her. As a mark of respect, we will be cancelling the parents’ consultation planned for this evening and a book of condolences has been opened for students to record their thoughts.

“Our thoughts are also with one of our sixth form students, Georgia, who was also injured in the collision. We wish her a speedy recovery and will offer her all the support we can.”

