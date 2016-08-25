Login Register
Frustration at Kirklees College over English and maths resits

"It's a real challenge" says retiring principal Peter McCann

At Kirklees College more than 400 students have successfully completed their maths and English GCSEs re-sits.

But the college head shares the frustration of students forced to do the resits by the government.

Peter McCann, Kirklees College Principal, said: “We are of course delighted for our students that have now got this critical qualification behind them. However, we share in the frustration of those students who came to us having not achieved their grade C in GSCE maths and English in school, who have been unable to pass their re-sit GCSE despite passing their main vocational college programme, with many merits and distinctions recorded.

Kirklees College Principal Peter McCann

“It is a real challenge for our students to do a further year studying maths and English, in addition to taking on their new vocational qualification at college. Our pass rates for the vocational qualification elements remain very high. We will continue to work hard to help our students who didn’t pass this time to remain motivated and be successful for the reminder of their time in college.”

Passing Maths and English GCSE remains a top priority nationally, with the government legislating that all students aged 16-18 who do not have a C grade or above, continue studying the subjects alongside their main study programmes.

At Huddersfield Grammar School all its Year 11 students achieved A* to C grades in five or more subjects including both English Language and mathematics with

61% of all grades were awarded at A* or A.

Alice Evans and Francesca Tinsdeall both achieved the maximum 11 A* grades in all subjects. Others to achieve all A* and A grades are Ealish Corkill who achieved 9 A* and 2 A grades, Imogen Davey who achieved 9 A* and 1 A grade, Madeleine Dalby who achieved 7 A* and 3 A grades, and Annabel Singh who achieved 4 A* and 6 A grades.

