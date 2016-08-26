Fuel on sale again at fire-ravaged Huddersfield petrol station

A Huddersfield petrol station badly damaged by fire is back in action.

Petrol is once again on sale at Birchencliffe filling station after its shop was gutted by a severe blaze on Saturday, July 23.

A portable kiosk is now on the site where people can pay for their petrol.

People can also buy newspapers, flowers, cigarettes, tobacco and other items.

The gutted shop has just been demolished and should be rebuilt within 12 to 16 weeks which see it reopen before Christmas.

It is thought an electrical fault may have sparked the blaze which tore through the roof of the shop mid morning.

At the height of the blaze six fire engines and an aerial appliance dealt with the flames.