One Good Turn charity join in the community fun run at the Stafflex Arena, Storthes Hall.

The force was with these runners at a new fancy dress fun run event.

The two stormtroopers were joined by a princess, a zebra, a gladiator and a football team to compete at the Stafflex Arena at Storthes Hall at the weekend.

They entered 1km, 2.5km and 5km races to try win prizes donated by Kirklees Active Leisure.

The event was the first to be organised by Huddersfield Live!, a new not for profit organisation made up of local businesses who want to bring more community events to the town.

More than £1,000 was raised for charities in the process as they can keep profits from tickets sold for the event.

Poppy Stahelin from Stafflex – one of the main businesses involved – said: “It was a great success.

“Some of the charities involved were Brake, One Good Turn, Music for the Deaf and Netherton Football Club.

“The football club raised enough to enable its young players to go on a trip.

“Huddersfield’s marathon man Alan Boothroyd also came down to show his support and Kirklees Active Leisure gave out prizes.”

Poppy explained more about Huddersfield Live!, the organisation that could take over the running of the Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival.

Five year old Tiggy Stahelin-Hall meets Gladiator Tom McKenna at the Community fun run, Stafflex Arena.

“It was born out of our success with the Big Screen Weekends”, she said. “Through it, we want to bring events to town. We know other events are closing down so want to fill that gap.

“We’ve got lots of other events planned which we can’t say much about at the moment but we may be doing something at Christmas.”