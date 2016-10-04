Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Fun runners raise over £1,000 at first ever Huddersfield Live! event

  • By

Around 100 people turned out in fancy dress

One Good Turn charity join in the community fun run at the Stafflex Arena, Storthes Hall.

The force was with these runners at a new fancy dress fun run event.

The two stormtroopers were joined by a princess, a zebra, a gladiator and a football team to compete at the Stafflex Arena at Storthes Hall at the weekend.

They entered 1km, 2.5km and 5km races to try win prizes donated by Kirklees Active Leisure.

The event was the first to be organised by Huddersfield Live!, a new not for profit organisation made up of local businesses who want to bring more community events to the town.

More than £1,000 was raised for charities in the process as they can keep profits from tickets sold for the event.

Poppy Stahelin from Stafflex – one of the main businesses involved – said: “It was a great success.

VIEW GALLERY

“Some of the charities involved were Brake, One Good Turn, Music for the Deaf and Netherton Football Club.

“The football club raised enough to enable its young players to go on a trip.

“Huddersfield’s marathon man Alan Boothroyd also came down to show his support and Kirklees Active Leisure gave out prizes.”

Poppy explained more about Huddersfield Live!, the organisation that could take over the running of the Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival.

Five year old Tiggy Stahelin-Hall meets Gladiator Tom McKenna at the Community fun run, Stafflex Arena.

“It was born out of our success with the Big Screen Weekends”, she said. “Through it, we want to bring events to town. We know other events are closing down so want to fill that gap.

“We’ve got lots of other events planned which we can’t say much about at the moment but we may be doing something at Christmas.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Extreme runners back Huddersfield Live! charity fun run

Getting ready for the Huddersfield fun run, starting at the Stafflex Area, Storthes Hall, left to right, James Walsh - director of sponsors Barretts Office Supplies, with extreme runners Alan Boothroyd and Andy North

Alan Boothroyd and Andy North will take part in the Huddersfield Live! charity fun run on Sunday at the Stafflex Arena, Storthes Hall

Related Tags

In The News
Fashion
Organisations
Stafflex
Events
Food and Drink Festival
Places
Storthes Hall
Netherton
Huddersfield
Kirklees Active Leisure

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Fartown
    Huddersfield thug Davern Pinnock jailed for life for road rage attack
  2. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Pets at Home deputy manager caught stealing - so told boss ‘shove the job up your f****** a***.’
  3. Kirklees
    Public urged not to approach wanted man Ryan Coyne
  4. Tolson Museum
    Axe falls on three Kirklees museums
  5. Transport
    No seat on the train? You can now claim compensation - here's how

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent