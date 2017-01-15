Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 200 further parking spaces could be implemented at Mirfield Station, if Kirklees Council schemes go ahead.

The Station is one of several which has been promised a chunk of funding from West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), earmarked for small commuter stations across the region.

One scheme underway has already drawn up plans for 115 spaces, while another plans for 89 spaces at the site, where overspilling commuters are currently forced to park on both sides of Station Road causing a headache for local motorists.

Cllr Martyn Bolt said Kirklees are waiting to hear back from Network Rail, who own the surrounding land, before the plans can move forward.

The spaces are expected to cost approximately £1.69m.

However, a plot of land “perfect” for a car park is already currently being used by Network Rail for industrial purposes.

Martyn said “Sadly, Network Rail haven’t co-operated with us as fully as other rail companies and we are waiting to hear back.

“We are hoping the plans will be able to move forward soon.”

WYCA have also announced funding for Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd.

Bradford councillor Susan Hinchliffe said: “It is great to see our partners in the WYCA backing transport improvements.”