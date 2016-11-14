Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A tireless fundraiser is set to serve up 60 Christmas dinners following the donation of a new cooker.

Jill Clough, who leads the team of volunteers organising events at Milnsbridge Village Hall, has taken delivery of a brand new eight-ring cooker, donated by West Yorkshire firm Wakefield Appliances, in readiness for December 25 when she and fellow helpers will prepare 60 turkey dinners for elderly and vulnerable people who would otherwise be alone on Christmas Day.

The volunteers, who operate as a foundation called Butterflies Don’t Fly Backwards, will provide transport to the Christmas Day treat, which will see the village hall at Armitage Road transformed into a winter wonderland with 20 Christmas trees.

There will be tea, coffee and biscuits on arrival, a magician and a visit from Father Christmas.

Mother-of-two Jill, 45, has dedicated her time to voluntary work and fundraising after a bad fall five years ago left her with severely restricted use of her right hand and side and meant she was unable to take up employed work.

Last month, she completed a firewalk at Colne Valley Lions Club’s Some Like It Hot charity event at Golcar Cricket Club to help raise thousands of pounds towards providing four defibrillators for the Colne Valley.

She dedicated her firewalk to her late father-in-law Richard Lussier, whose funeral was being held on the same day thousands of miles away in Vancouver, Canada.

Jill, who has a son, George, aged 22 and a daughter Sarah Jane, 17, is also in training for a sponsored swim next April and plans to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks next summer – and is recruiting a support team to help her.

Jill and the team at the village hall have also raised money for charities including Kirkwood Hospice and Help for Heroes from income generated by events including children’s activities and craft sessions held at the venue.

The team also organised a Hallowe’en party for local youngsters.

Friend Simon Mitchell said: “As Jill does so much for the community I wanted to help a little myself.

“She needed a bigger oven so she could cook for more people at Christmas and during the year at the community centre.

“I arranged for a range cooker from Wakefield Appliances to be donated.

“This will make a huge difference to the community as not only will she be able to generate much-needed income to keep the community centre running, she will be able to help more homeless and less fortunate people than ourselves.”

Anyone wanting to attend the Christmas meal on Sunday December 25 should contact Kirklees councillor Christine Iredale on 07914 688913.