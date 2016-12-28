Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fundraisers are hoping that images from Lindley’s past will help secure the future of its library.

The new 2017 Lindley Calendar is now on sale, with funds raised going towards helping the Lidget Street facility to run events for next year.

The calendar was produced by Lindley Library Community Group, which was set up last year to ensure that the library stays open in the face of council budget cuts.

The community organisation also works to enhance and widen the use of the library.

The calendar contains photos from 1904 to 1967 of various parts of Lindley and the surrounding area.

They include an early snap of Salendine Nook, near Sainsbury’s, and a photo of a tank on Lindley Moor.

There’s also a photo of a tram crash at the bottom of Holly Bank Road and of Lindley Clock Tower before the advent of a number of housing developments.

The photos for the calendar were provided by Lindley History Research Group.

Sean McCabe, chairman of Lindley Library Community Group, said: “The pictures illustrate how the area served by Lindley Library has changed over the last 100 years or so.

“The money raised from the sales of the calendar will enable us to run events in the library for young and old over the next 12 months.”

The library faced closure due to Kirklees Council cut backs but residents have rallied to ensure its future as a community hub.

Last September after four years of consultation, the council revealed its final plan to slash £1.8m from its £5.7m library service.

It announced that it would fully fund eight of its 26 libraries, with those including Lindley set to be community run.

Lindley ward councillor Cahal Burke said: “Lindley has changed enormously over the years and is constantly changing with the new housing developments.

“This calendar provides a fascinating glimpse into Lindley’s past.

“The calendar will help to promote Lindley Library and ensure that events continue to benefit the whole community.”

For more information about the calendar or to request one, contact Sean McCabe at clonesman@hotmail.com.

More details on Lindley Library Community Group can be found at www.facebook.com/LindleyLibrary .