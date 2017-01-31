Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Funeral arrangements have been revealed for ‘Allo ‘Allo star Gorden Kaye.

The Huddersfield-born actor, who on January 23 died aged 75, was one of the most familiar faces on TV and became a household name with the runaway success of the 1980s sitcom.

The comedy revolved around the antics of French cafe owner Rene Artois who was trying to ride out World War II caught between the Gestapo and the Resistance.

A spokesman for Mackness Funeralcare in Moldgreen , not far from where Mr Kaye grew up, said the service would be held on Friday, February 17 at 12.30pm at Huddersfield Parish Church.

The Vicar of Huddersfield, the Rev Canon Simon Moor, will take the service which is expected to last an hour or so.

It is not yet known whether there will be any celebrity tributes at the service which will be open to the public.

Mr Moor said he would be speaking to Mr Kaye’s cousin Sheila Shuttleworth and her husband Raymond later to decide on the details.

The couple had previously revealed Mr Kaye’s last two years had not been the happiest given his battle with dementia. They visited him in a Knaresborough nursing home a fortnight before his death and Mr Shuttleworth said: “He didn’t recognise us any longer.

“He didn’t even recognise himself.

“Gorden was sat up and talking but he didn’t know us any more, he was saying all sorts of things but it didn’t mean anything. He was in his own little world.”