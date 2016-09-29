Mourners are being asked to wear the blue and white of Huddersfield Town at the funeral next week of David Ellam, who died in hospital after a dog attack.

A funeral service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Wednesday, October 5 (12.30pm) with donations to be shared between Huddersfield Town Foundation and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Family and friends are being urged to wear Huddersfield Town shirts or blue and white clothing as supporting Town was one of his big passions.

Mr Ellam, whose nickname was Jelly, was a season card holder and had travelled all over the country supporting Town.

The 52-year-old was killed in a dog attack in Sheepridge in August. He died at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on August 15.

He was attacked by his neighbour’s dog as he tried to protect his Yorkshire terrier outside his home on Riddings Road.

David Ellam and his Yorkshire terrier Rolo

A post mortem examination later confirmed that he had died as a result of multiple injuries.

A family notice placed in the Examiner described Mr Ellam as the “much loved partner of Claire, husband of Sharon, brother of Richard and John, loving uncle of Imogen, Henry and Martin and a very good friend to many.”

Friends and family members are continuing to raise money in his memory.

David Ellam's cousin Keeley Berry

So far £230 has been raised on a Just Giving page set up by Mr Ellam’s cousin, Keeley Berry. The money will go toward Huddersfield Town Foundation and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The family wants donations to reach £500. Click here to contribute.