The funeral of much-loved lollipop man David Ellam will take place today.

Popular David was attacked by his neighbour’s Labrador-Staffy cross dog as he tried to protect his Yorkshire terrier from being attacked outside his home on Riddings Road, Sheepridge, in August.

The 52-year-old, a big Huddersfield Town fan, tragically died and his death prompted an overwhelming response from the communities he lived and worked in.

Mourners attending the funeral at Huddersfield Crematorium at 12.30pm have been asked to wear blue and white – the colours of his favourite football team Huddersfield Town.

Friends and relatives are raising money for two charities linked to Town, the Huddersfield Town Foundation and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Undated West Yorkshire Police handout photo of David Ellam

And children at the school where he worked are holding a special assembly and planning lasting tributes to Mr Ellam.

Staff from Paddock Infant and Junior School will be at his funeral, and the children will take part in a special assembly at 1pm.

Katie Meyer, deputy head, said: “We are having a special assembly which we hope to be a celebration of his life.

“We’ll be talking with the children about David and talking about how we can remember him.

“One idea will be how we can support the two charities by holding events in school to raise money for them,

“We want to do something positive in David’s memory.”

David Ellam's Yorkshire terrier Rolo

And the school have come up with another unique and touching gesture to reminder of David.

Miss Meyer added: “We’re having a bench made, which will be called the Hoodie Bench. It will be moulded with the lollipop sign and it will be a lasting reminder of David.

“The children still remember him, he was such a big part of their school life, they’d see him everyday and because he was such a friendly person they enjoyed talking to him.

“We’ll all remember him fondly.”