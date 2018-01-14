Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of tributes and messages of sympathy have been left following the death of a young man in a car smash.

Joe Brook, who turned 21 on New Year’s Eve, was driving home from the gym when his white Renault Clio sports car ploughed into a stone wall and a lamppost. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragedy happened on Round Ings Road at Scapegoat Hill when he was only a few hundred yards from his home in the hamlet of Nettleton Hill.

The spot where the accident occurred is now covered with several floral tributes from his many friends.

On Saturday his devastated parents Joanne and Mark said they were “numb” at the news that their eldest son had died.

One of the floral tributes reads: “Funny, smart and an all-round top guy. Gonna miss you, Geordie” while a beautiful tribute with red roses simply read: “To Joe. Rest in Peace old pal you will be dearly missed. Your best friend Joseph x.”

And there was another heartfelt tribute from Luke which read: “Joe, you’re a great lad and blessed to have spent some time around you growing up. Such a loved, funny guy taken too soon. Fly high big lad!”

On the Examiner’s Facebook page there were many messages of support and condolence for the Brook family.

Kathryn Wood summed up what many were feeling when she wrote simply: “Gutted, just gutted. I am heartbroken” while Sarah Barlow wrote: “So sad. My heart goes out to his family. I can’t imagine what they are going through. RIP.”

On Saturday Joanne, 49, told the Examiner of the awful moment on Friday night when a regular at Scapegoat Hill Liberal Club said there had been “yet another accident” on Round Ings Road.

Joanne and Mark were there at the time and she said: “I immediately rang Joe on his mobile phone but got no answer. I then rang my other son Jack and he said the police are here and I just knew.

“We are just numb at the moment, it’s not really sunk in. He was a lovely lad. He had a dry sense of humour and was very laid back.”