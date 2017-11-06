Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man ripped his wife’s necklace from her neck.

The victim suffered a 30cm friction burn in the attack.

Arfan Ashraf lost his temper after his wife refused to give him some tobacco, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of assault and criminal damage.

The incident happened at the couple’s home in Deighton on August 23.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “There was an argument about tobacco when she refused to give him some.

“His response was: ‘Give me my f*****g chain then’ and he grabbed the chain around the complainant’s neck.

“He pulled it, causing her pain and she told him that he was hurting her but he continued to pull.

“The defendant broke the chain and she said he caused a 30cm burn mark around her neck.”

Ashraf’s wife called her friend and left the house to go and stay with her.

She said that her whole ordeal lasted for 40 minutes and she was frightened to return home in case he was still there.

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, said that the couple had been married for 10 years.

At the time of the incident their relationship was breaking down and they have since separated.

She explained that on the day her client, now of Walpole Road in Crosland Moor, was helping a friend move some furniture.

Mrs Sharpe said that Ashraf’s wife did not like that friend and told him to leave.

She explained: “He completely lost it and accepts pulling the chain from her neck and causing the injury.”

The broken chain necklace will cost £350 to replace, the Huddersfield court was told.

District Judge Michael Fanning described the assault as “unpleasant” and resulting in a nasty friction burn to the victim.

But he accepted that it took place “in the heat of the moment” and was out of character for Ashraf.

Judge Fanning sentenced him to 120 hours of unpaid work.

He has to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Ashraf was also banned from contacting his ex or going to her home as part of a one-year restraining order.