The mystery man behind the Furniture by Stan store in Milnsbridge says he is shutting down – because he’s fed up of being branded a “scammer.”

Customers have previously complained they have ordered goods that have never arrived.

Some have claimed the man who runs the company is controversial Rochdale businessman Vance Miller, dubbed The Kitchen Gangster, who left a trail of angry customers when he sold fitted kitchens.

The boss who calls himself ‘Stan’ says he runs the Milnsbridge business from Indonesia but has been let down by suppliers.

He also claimed a malicious call to Customs meant his furniture got held up at the docks.

In a Christmas Day rant on his Facebook page, ‘Stan’ said he’d had enough and planned a “genuine furniture clearance sale” to clear his showroom.

The business still appears to be trading but ‘Stan’ wrote: “Everything must go.

“Due to rents being too high, staff completely unreliable, UK Customs being complete d***s and due to the fact that I am sick to death of being accused of being a scam merchant, I will no longer be operating out of a showroom and everything will be order only.

“I feel that it is quite well known now that the quality of the furniture that I make is far superior in workmanship, design and quality of raw materials used than any of my competitors.

“As I already have hundreds of testimonials from my customers then I feel that I can put the £2,000 per week that a showroom costs to run to much better use and I can pass on these extra savings to you guys.

“For anyone wanting to order a piece of furniture I will be perfectly happy to take all orders without the need for a deposit.

“So this really is a genuine chance to pick yourself up a bargain as it really has all got to go.

“For all those people that have been let down by the d***head UK customs not releasing the container of glass bowls and wine racks in time for Christmas, then I am genuinely sorry for the inconvenience and upset that it has caused you.

“Whatever the pain and suffering that this has caused you then please times it by 1,000 and that is exactly how I have felt about this situation.

“There are currently three containers held up at the docks of glass bowls, wine racks and furniture and until these containers are released then I will not be putting any more containers on the water.”