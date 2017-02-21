Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have arrested nine people in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man outside a Dewsbury pub on Friday night.

Jonny Binns, a father-of-two, was struck by a car following a disturbance involving a gang of youths outside the Scarborough pub in The Town, Thornhill.

Police were called at 8.40pm and Mr Binns was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.

The inquiry is being led by West Yorkshire Police ’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

A 19-year-old man was arrested following the incident but today West Yorkshire Police revealed that further arrests have been made – nine in total.

A spokeswoman said: “Six of these have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Coroner’s office in Bradford has formally identified him and said an inquest into his death would be opened later this week.

More than £1,000 has been raised in just a few hours by people touched by what happened.

So far the crowdfunding page on the JustGiving website has raised £1,335.

It says: “Let’s raise some money to get Kaiden and Lewis something special in memory of their loving daddy.”

And a tribute was paid to him today by bosses at the company where he worked.

Philip Oldfield, managing director of Dewsbury -based Dust Control Systems, said: “Jonny had worked for the company for over 12 years.

“We are all devastated and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Jonny, a keen Leeds United fan, was a well-liked regular at the Scarborough.

On Saturday, 25 of his friends from the pub intend to start a minute’s applause in his honour at the Leeds United-Sheffield Wednesday match at Elland Road with both sets of fans joining in the applause in the 32nd minute – chosen because of Jonny’s age.