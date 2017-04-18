Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents waiting anxiously to find out if their child has a school place were told ‘computer says no’ after a council website glitch.

Those trying to log on to Kirklees’ parent portal were left with a blank error message saying the system was “currently unavailable” in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

Dozens of parents reported difficulty in getting on the site as they waited to hear if their child had been allocated a school place for next term.

Mum Louise Peace said the places were supposed to be announced from half past midnight, although she was left frustrated and greeted only by the error message throughout the night as she made continued attempts to access the service.

She said: “Did someone forget to upload? Interestingly their complaints form is now also unavailable. And why is it that there is a National Admissions Day, yet Bradford and Wakefield residents found out before this date?

“I now look forward to starting my day even more sleep deprived than usual and just as anxious about the school place we await news of. I’m sure I’m not the only one.”