Is this Huddersfield’s laziest gardener?

Instead of taking their waste to the tip someone dumped a lawnmower and several large bags of cuttings at a Pennine beauty spot.

The waste dumped on a moor above Marsden has sparked fury among residents.

Ian Battarbee, who posted the photo on a Marsden Facebook group, commented: “Anyone recognise the mower and had some pruning done recently? Yet more fly tipping. What is wrong with the tip?”

Another commented: “Utter can’t be bothered laziness. If this is a hot spot for tipping does someone have a motion sensor camera, like the small ones on wildlife programmes to capture whoever is tipping?”

Some of the waste has since been cleared by a public-spirited resident.

But residents says the isolated lay-by between Huddersfield and Oldham has been blighted by fly-tipping.

One posted: “I suspect other t*****s have added to the mess overnight: child car seats, a strimmer and other electrical appliances; satellite dish, manhole cover, copper pipes (worth a few bob), plastic garden furniture, child toys and other assorted items.

“Why do decent folk have to share the same planet with these ignorant, lazy f*****s?”