Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bitter row has broken out over plans by the owner of Huddersfield’s best-known building, The George Hotel, to build five homes in Edgerton.

But the plans have been met with fierce criticism as it is feared they could lead to the Conservation Area being destroyed.

Dr Altaf Hussain wants to build the homes in the huge garden of the Grade II-listed Springfield on Thornhill Road, an Italianate house of about 1863, once noted for its upmarket and glamorous occupants as well as its fine gardens.

Huddersfield Civic Society says it “opposes the application in the strongest possible terms. If permitted, it would destroy a key defining characteristic of the Edgerton Conservation area and severely damage the setting of the building.”

The society adds: “We consider that the garden satisfies all the Historic England criteria required to be designated as part of the ‘curtilage’ of the listed building and should thus be subject to a separate listed building planning application.

“This application should summarily be refused as it forms infill in Edgerton Conservation Area which would adversely affect its character.

“The distinctive character of the Conservation Area is ‘predominantly that of a leafy Victorian residential area with large, architecturally interesting detached buildings set in generous grounds which create a sense of open space’.

“As this proposed development would remove the ‘generous grounds’ which so define the distinctiveness of the CA it should be refused.

“Clearly it would be perverse to allow the very danger, which the Conservation and Design team have identified, to destroy the character of the Conservation Area. “Since June 2010, gardens have not been categorised as “brownfield” sites and thus no longer ripe for development. The gardens form an essential element in the setting of Springfield. This egregious application would, if permitted, set a precedent which would endanger the very essence of the Edgerton Conservation Area. It should be refused.”

Springfield was originally built in Edgerton, once known as the ‘Belgravia of Huddersfield’ for a wealthy wool merchant, David Midgley, whose widow remained there until her death in 1914.

In 1957 Huddersfield Corporation bought the house and it became a residential home for ‘aged people’. It was still that 30 years later.

The house is currently used as offices and there is an associated consent for change of use to dental practice.

Edgerton residents are renowned for battling to keep the area intact. Some of them spent almost two decades fighting ultimately successful plans by developers to build houses on a local beauty spot, Clayton Fields. That particular fight went all the way to the Supreme Court.

Dr Altaf, dentist and entrepreneur was approached for comment but did not respond.

He bought the landmark, historic building, The George Hotel, for around £900,000 in April 2013 and said it would re-open within six months.

Despite having ambitious plans approved by Kirklees Council to transform it with a rooftop bar and 11 luxury apartments nothing ever came of them and the building was put on the market for £3m almost two years ago. It remains unsold.