A woman hiding stolen goods in her pram has been fined.

Gabrielle Cohen, 24, admitted to the theft from Tesco in Huddersfield on September 23.

A security guard at the Viaduct Street store watched as she placed food, cosmetics and toiletries worth £75 in a pram she had with her.

Cohen passed all of the points of payment, making no attempt to pay for the items, but was then stopped by the staff member outside.

She was detained until police arrived and apologised for her behaviour.

Marnat Ali, mitigating, added: “It was a moment of madness on her part and she hasn’t troubled the courts since.”

Kirklees magistrates fined Cohen, of Greenwood Street in Primrose Hill, £120.

She also has to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.