Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

CCTV of knifepoint raid on house in Batley

  • Share
  1. CCTV released of knifepoint robbery at couple's home in Batley1 of 5
  2. Police want to speak to the occupant of this van as a potential witness after a knifepoint robbery at couple's home nearby2 of 5
  3. Police want to speak to the occupant of this car as a potential witness after a knifepoint robbery at couple's home nearby3 of 5
  4. CCTV released of knifepoint robbery at couple's home in Batley4 of 5
  5. CCTV released of knifepoint robbery at couple's home in Batley5 of 5
HuddersfieldSee the Huddersfield paedophiles, rapists and other sex offenders locked up in 2017
They are now serving up to 21 years in jail
KirkleesShocking photos of patients sleeping on the floor at a West Yorkshire hospital
But Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield says it was their choice as seats were available
NHSHuddersfield is dangerously close to becoming an influenza hotspot as Aussie flu strain spreads
A digital map - which records all reported cases of flu - shows how many there are in every area of the UK 
BrighouseNervous first-time flyer accused of groping male Jet2 steward at 30,000ft in tears as he is cleared
Joe Hirst, from Brighouse, wept for joy as he was found not guilty of sexual assault by a jury
SlaithwaiteWoman pedestrian hurt in accident on Colne Valley zebra crossing
Eye-witness said she looked in a bad way after she was hit by a car on Carr Lane, Slaithwaite
The Co-operativeStaff robbed at knifepoint at two Huddersfield convenience stores
Robber wielding large kitchen knife threatened staff at stores in Almondbury and Moldgreen
West Yorkshire PoliceCar flips onto roof after hitting parked car on main road through Holmfirth
Smash happened just yards from people's homes
West Yorkshire PoliceYassar Yaqub shooting: Dad considers private prosecution for murder
Family set to launch legal action against West Yorkshire Police
HuddersfieldNorthern Rail strikes in Huddersfield and across Yorkshire - see which of your train journeys are affected
Union RMT is planning strike action on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week
HealthI wouldn't wish Aussie flu on my worst enemy, says stricken dad
Mark Wilde, 51, says his eyes felt like they were in a vice
HuddersfieldSee the Huddersfield paedophiles, rapists and other sex offenders locked up in 2017
They are now serving up to 21 years in jail
KirkleesShocking photos of patients sleeping on the floor at a West Yorkshire hospital
But Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield says it was their choice as seats were available
NHSHuddersfield is dangerously close to becoming an influenza hotspot as Aussie flu strain spreads
A digital map - which records all reported cases of flu - shows how many there are in every area of the UK 
BrighouseNervous first-time flyer accused of groping male Jet2 steward at 30,000ft in tears as he is cleared
Joe Hirst, from Brighouse, wept for joy as he was found not guilty of sexual assault by a jury
SlaithwaiteWoman pedestrian hurt in accident on Colne Valley zebra crossing
Eye-witness said she looked in a bad way after she was hit by a car on Carr Lane, Slaithwaite
David WagnerDavid Wagner on Huddersfield Town transfer window target Alex Pritchard of Norwich City
Attacking midfielder top of shopping list but cost is question
The Co-operativeStaff robbed at knifepoint at two Huddersfield convenience stores
Robber wielding large kitchen knife threatened staff at stores in Almondbury and Moldgreen
West Yorkshire PoliceCar flips onto roof after hitting parked car on main road through Holmfirth
Smash happened just yards from people's homes
West Yorkshire PoliceYassar Yaqub shooting: Dad considers private prosecution for murder
Family set to launch legal action against West Yorkshire Police
HuddersfieldNorthern Rail strikes in Huddersfield and across Yorkshire - see which of your train journeys are affected
Union RMT is planning strike action on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week
Top Stories
The Co-operativeStaff robbed at knifepoint at two Huddersfield convenience stores
Robber wielding large kitchen knife threatened staff at stores in Almondbury and Moldgreen
HealthI wouldn't wish Aussie flu on my worst enemy, says stricken dad
Mark Wilde, 51, says his eyes felt like they were in a vice
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town press conference: LIVE updates from David Wagner on transfers, FA Cup v Bolton and team news
The Town head coach will be joined by goalkeeper Joel Coleman as they preview the FA Cup trip to Bolton Wanderers
West Yorkshire PoliceYassar Yaqub shooting: Dad considers private prosecution for murder
Family set to launch legal action against West Yorkshire Police
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town reveal season card prices for 2018/19 campaign
Town have announced the details for next term's season cards
West Yorkshire PoliceCar flips onto roof after hitting parked car on main road through Holmfirth
Smash happened just yards from people's homes
Court In BriefCourt In Brief: Stealing Ambi Pure refills, steak and hand-held vacuum cleaners
Latest from the courtrooms
HalifaxWhy The Chinese Buffet has suddenly shut Halifax restaurant
Restaurant chain set up by Huddersfield student vows to continue expansion
HuddersfieldNorthern Rail strikes in Huddersfield and across Yorkshire - see which of your train journeys are affected
Union RMT is planning strike action on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week
West Yorkshire NewsTerrified couple forced to sit on bed at knifepoint as robbers raided their home
The gang also stole car keys and fled in the couple's white Audi convertible
Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryNHS crisis worst I have seen in 36-year career says Kirklees paramedic
Ambulances left waiting for hours at Huddersfield, Calderdale and Barnsley
Kirklees CouncilThis is what the biggest housing estate in Kirklees in decades could look like
New drawings reveal Dewsbury Riverside plan
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay