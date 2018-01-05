Load mobile navigation
Huddersfield New College celebration evening at Huddersfield Town Hall

  1. Huddersfield New College celebration evening at Huddersfield Town Hall1 of 7
  2. Huddersfield New College celebration evening at Huddersfield Town Hall. Prizewinner Ella Gill with Mayor of Kirklees Clr Christine Iredale2 of 7
  3. Huddersfield New College presentation evening. Kazuyoshi Maruta winner of the University of Huddersfield Most Inspiring Student Award, with Ann Hough from Huddersfield Town Football Club3 of 7
  4. Huddersfield New College celebration evening at Huddersfield Town Hall. Jodie Reeve joint winners of the Sheffield Hallam University Outstanding Academic Achievement Award with the college's Chair of Corporation Linda Summers4 of 7
  5. Huddersfield New College celebration evening at Huddersfield Town Hall. Jacob Livingstone, winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the College Community Award, with college principal Angela Williams5 of 7
  6. Huddersfield New College presentation evening. Pictured (from left) are Huddersfield New College deputy principal Peter Kennedy and principal Angela Williams with guest speaker Ann Hough from Huddersfield Town Football Club6 of 7
  7. Huddersfield New College celebration evening at Huddersfield Town Hall. Kyra Maplethorpe, joint winner of the Sheffield Hallam University Outstanding Academic Achievement Award, with the college's Chair of Corporation Linda Summers7 of 7
Huddersfield New College celebration evening at Huddersfield Town Hall
