Incredible images show the snow in Huddersfield and M62

Snow in Huddersfield and on the M62 on Friday 29 December. The Met Office predicted six inches would fall between 4am and 11am.

  1. Heavy snow makes driving conditions treacherous in Huddersfield1 of 34
  2. Heavy snow makes driving conditions treacherous in Huddersfield2 of 34
  3. Heavy snow makes driving conditions treacherous in Huddersfield3 of 34
  4. Walker braving the snow4 of 34
  5. Snowy Scholes near Holmfirth by Matt Holmes5 of 34
  6. Heavy snow makes driving conditions treacherous in Huddersfield6 of 34
  7. It is cold out there - walker out in the heavy snow7 of 34
  8. Heavy snow makes driving conditions treacherous in Huddersfield8 of 34
  9. Drivers on Bradshaw Road at Honley9 of 34
  10. Extreme conditions on the roads and footpaths10 of 34
  11. Struggling for visibility on the roads11 of 34
  12. Struggling for visibility on the roads12 of 34
  13. All quiet on the usually busy Halifax Road at Scapegoat Hill due to snow13 of 34
  14. All quiet on the usually busy Halifax Road at Scapegoat Hill due to snow14 of 34
  15. All quiet on the usually busy Halifax Road junction with High Street at Scapegoat Hill due to snow15 of 34
  16. All quiet on the usually busy Halifax Road junction with High Street at Scapegoat Hill due to snow16 of 34
  17. Owen and his Wagner snowman - sent by Paul Whitcroft17 of 34
  18. Town centre all quiet - by Lewis James18 of 34
  19. Cowlersley Lane by Helen Dandridge19 of 34
  20. Dunford Bridge near Holmfirth by Tony Butterworth20 of 34
  21. Greenhead Lane in Dalton by @mickmcmanus200021 of 34
  22. Mia and Freddie with their snowman22 of 34
  23. Blackmoorfoot Road and Nopper Road junction, Crosland Heath23 of 34
  24. A62 Huddersfield Rd, Delph, Saddleworth24 of 34
  25. A62 Huddersfield Rd, Delph25 of 34
  26. A62 Huddersfield Rd, Delph26 of 34
  27. A635 Greenfield Road, Holmfirth27 of 34
  28. Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor.28 of 34
  29. A635 Greenfield Road, Holmfirth.29 of 34
  30. A635 Greenfield Road, Holmfirth.30 of 34
  31. A635 Greenfield Road, Holmfirth.31 of 34
  32. A635 Greenfield Road, Holmfirth.32 of 34
  33. Blackmoorfoot Road and Nopper Road junction, Crosland Heath.33 of 34
  34. Blackmoorfoot Road and Nopper Road junction, Crosland Heath.34 of 34
