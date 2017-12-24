Load mobile navigation
School nativity plays around Huddersfield 2017 - part I

See your kids in their school nativity plays

  1. Children from Portland House Nursery perform their first ever nativity and raise funds for the Candlelighters charity1 of 39
  2. Nativity 2017: Honley CE(VC) Junior Infant and Nursery School. Reception class performing Is There A Baby In There?2 of 39
  3. Nativity 2017: Honley CE(VC) Junior Infant and Nursery School. Reception class performing Is There A Baby In There?3 of 39
  4. Nativity 2017: Honley CE(VC) Junior Infant and Nursery School. Reception class performing Is There A Baby In There?4 of 39
  5. Nativity 2017: Honley CE(VC) Junior Infant and Nursery School. Reception class performing Is There A Baby In There?5 of 39
  6. Nativity 2017: Mount Pleasant Primary School6 of 39
  7. Nativity 2017: Mount Pleasant Primary School7 of 39
  8. Nativity 2017: Oaks Room nativity at Paddock Nursery8 of 39
  9. Nativity 2017: Reception children at Paddock Nursery who performed Whoops-a-Daisy Nativity.9 of 39
  10. Nativity 2017: Marsden Infant and Nursery School Reception classes performing The Nativity10 of 39
  11. Nativity 2017: Marsden Infant and Nursery School Key Stage 1 children performing A Midwife Crisis11 of 39
  12. Nativity 2017: Meltham Moor Primary School KS2 performed Twas the Night before Christmas, a production of drama, music and dance.12 of 39
  13. Nativity 2017: Class 1 at Clough Head Junior and Infants at Bolster Moor performed Prickly Hay supported by class 2 and 3 as dancers and the choir.13 of 39
  14. Nativity 2017: Linthwaite Clough J I & EY 'Performance Poetry Nativity' written and choreographed by a group of year 5 and 6 children Logann, Holly, Gabrielle, Addison and Lucy.
    14 of 39
  15. Nativity 2017: Linthwaite Clough Early Years production of Christmas Eve in the Toy Shop15 of 39
  16. Nativity 2017: Children in KS1 and EYs at Cowlersley Primary School performing Follow The Star16 of 39
  17. Nativity 2017: Highburton CE (VC) First School pupils performed The Bossy King17 of 39
  18. Nativity 2017: Lepton CE J, I & N School KS1 performed The Little Angel Gets Her Wings18 of 39
  19. Nativity 2017: Lepton c of E school Early Years nativity called It's A Baby19 of 39
  20. Nativity 2017: Dalton Junior, Infant and Nursery School reception class performed Nursery Rhyme Nativity20 of 39
  21. Nativity 2017: Rawthorpe St James I & N School. Children from Years 1 and 2 performed Jesus Christmas Party21 of 39
  22. Nativity 2017: St Aidan's Academy, Skelmanthorpe, performing The Landlord's Cat22 of 39
  23. Netherthong Pre-School & Out of School Club performed Our First Nativity23 of 39
  24. Nativity 2017: Huddersfield Grammar School kindergarten performed A King Is Born24 of 39
  25. Nativity 2017: Huddersfield Grammar School Reception Class performed The Sleepy Shepherd25 of 39
  26. Nativity 2017: Huddersfield Grammar School Pre-Prep children performed Busy Busy Bethlehem26 of 39
  27. Nativity 2017: Mount School performed The Great Christmas Cake Off27 of 39
  28. Nativity 2017: Rastrick Independent School nativity at St Matthew’s Church, Rastrick28 of 39
  29. Nativity 2017: Rastrick Independent School nativity at St Matthew’s Church, Rastrick29 of 39
  30. Nativity 2017: Kayes First & Nursery in Clayton West KS1 perform The Little Red Robin30 of 39
  31. Nativity 2017: Kayes First & Nursery in Clayton West Early Years performed the Nativity31 of 39
  32. Nativity 2017: Kayes First & Nursery in Clayton West KS2 performed Porridge32 of 39
  33. Nativity 2017: Meltham CE Primary School Foundation Stage Classes 1 and 2 performing Happy Birthday Jesus33 of 39
  34. Early Years and Key Stage 1 Nativity at Crow Lane Primary School in Milnsbridge34 of 39
  35. Nativity 2017: Oaks Room nativity at Paddock Nursery35 of 39
  36. Nativity 2017: Moorlands Primary School Reception and Year One performing Is There A Baby In There?36 of 39
  37. Nativity 2017: Moorlands Primary School Year 2 performing It's A Party37 of 39
  38. Nativity 2017: Joseph and Mary at Rawthorpe St James I & N School. The six-year-old stars are Musa Hassan and Rebekah Mekonen.38 of 39
  39. Nativity 2017: Rowley Lane J I & N School in Lepton Year 3 pupils perform Penguin Pete39 of 39
