School nativity plays around Huddersfield 2017 - part II

See your kids in their school nativity plays

  1. Nativity 2017: Hillside Primary School in Newsome. Pictured are (back row, from left) Jasmina Rajczakowski, Ava Thornton, Arvin Souri, Genefra Langshaw, Jakub Choinski and William Hines. Front row (from left) Daisy Makin, Riley Hamilton and Andre Tabora.1 of 29
  2. Nativity 2017: Scapegoat Hill Junior and Infant School Class 1 performing Where The Wild Things Are2 of 29
  3. Nativity 2017: The Hoity-Toity Angel by Key Stage One at Kirkburton CE First School3 of 29
  4. Nativity 2017: Battyeford Primary School in Mirfield4 of 29
  5. Nativity 2017: Little Angel Gets Her Wings at Meltham Moor Primary School5 of 29
  6. Nativity 2017: Berry Brow Infant and Nursery6 of 29
  7. Nativity 2017: Wellhouse Junior and Infant School performed Baubles7 of 29
  8. Nativity 2017: Birdsedge First School Class 1 performing Away In A Manager8 of 29
  9. Nativity 2017: Birdsedge First School performing Papa Panov9 of 29
  10. Nativity 2017: South Crosland CE Junior School10 of 29
  11. Nativity 2017: Reinwood Junior School performing Christmas Praise11 of 29
  12. Nativity 2017: Marvellous Meerkats class Year 1 and 2 at Hade Edge Junior and Infant School performed Santa’s On Strike12 of 29
  13. Nativity 2017: Terrific Tigers class ( Nursery and Reception) at Hade Edge Junior and Infant School performed Our First Nativity13 of 29
  14. Nativity 2017: Rowley Lane J I & N School in Lepton Year 2 pupils perform A Midwife Crisis14 of 29
  15. Nativity 2017: Rowley Lane J I & N School in Lepton Year 5 pupils perform Aladdin Trouble15 of 29
  16. Nativity 2017: Rowley Lane J I & N School in Lepton Year 6 pupils perform Cinderella and Rockerfella16 of 29
  17. Nativity 2017: Rowley Lane J I & N School in Lepton Year 4 pupils perform Gnome Alone17 of 29
  18. Nativity 2017: Rowley Lane J I & N School in Lepton Year 1 pupils perform A Little Bird Told Me18 of 29
  19. Nativity 2017: Rowley Lane J I & N School in Lepton reception pupils perform Christmas Counts19 of 29
  20. Nativity 2017: Rowley Lane J I & N School in Lepton nursery pupils perform Christmas Songs20 of 29
  21. Nativity 2017: Reinwood Junior School performing Snow White21 of 29
  22. Nativity 2017: St Patrick's Catholic Primary School in Birkby22 of 29
  23. Nativity 2017: St Patrick's Catholic Primary School in Birkby23 of 29
  24. Nativity 2017: Scapegoat Hill Junior and Infant School Class 2 and 3 performing A Christmas Carol24 of 29
  25. Nativity 2017: Farnley Tyas C of E First School performed Born in a Barn in St Lucius’ Church25 of 29
  26. Nativity 2017: Junior Members of Gledholt Methodist Church presented an alternative nativity26 of 29
  27. Nativity 2017: Kirkroyds Infant School at New Mill27 of 29
  28. Nativity 2017: Holme Junior and Infant School. A Christmas Carol written and produced by Mrs Elizabeth Matthias. Each year she writes a play specially for the school and every child within the school has their own unique part from reception through to Year 6.28 of 29
  29. Nativity 2017: The Key Stage Two cast of this year's play Baboushka at Kirkburton CE First School29 of 29
