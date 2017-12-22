Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

A year of cuteness - 2017 at Chester Zoo in pictures

See the best of this year's animals at the world famous zoo

  • Share
  1. Playful capybaras enjoy water fight doing the sunny weather1 of 15
  2. Black jaguar Goshi enjoying her pumpkin ahead of Halloween2 of 15
  3. Kitani with her new calf which was one of two rare rhinos born within days of each other at the zoo3 of 15
  4. One-week-old Rothschild's giraffe calf named Narus with her mum4 of 15
  5. Mummy orangutan Sarikei holds onto her new baby5 of 15
  6. Baby Sulawesi crested macaque, named Amidala, born to mum Lisa and dad Mamassa at the attraction6 of 15
  7. Cameroon two-horned mountain chameleons with lead herpetology keeper Adam Bland7 of 15
  8. Thanos, a tiny orphaned antelope which is being hand-reared by keepers at the zoo8 of 15
  9. A male elephant calf that was born at the attraction9 of 15
  10. Twin baby pygmy marmosets, the world's smallest species of monkey, perching on their dad Gumi's back in their enclosure at Chester Zoo10 of 15
  11. The late Pedro the giant anteater who stared on C4's The Secret Life of the Zoo. Sadly Pedro died following an operation to remove cowpox from his tongue which had rendered him unable to eat.11 of 15
  12. Rare miniature wallabies Kai and Aru12 of 15
  13. A Lowland Streaked Tenrec, which are striped like a bee and have spines like a hedgehog13 of 15
  14. The first Andean bear cub to be born in Britain14 of 15
  15. One of four rare ploughshare tortoises who were rescued from smugglers15 of 15
Ainley TopHundreds set to join M62 vigil for Yassar Yaqub shot dead by police
Dad plans big salute to the 'best son a father could ever wish for'
Huddersfield New CollegeTeen came within inches of being shot in the head
16-year-old student leaned forward to check phone at moment of impact
West Yorkshire PoliceThe 15 clues police use to spot drink drivers
If you're clocked doing any of these expect to be pulled over
Calderdale Royal Hospital'I could have died' says heart patient who had to wait 30 minutes in ambulance outside his house
Pensioner shocked as paramedics struggle to find suitable A&E
Kirklees CouncilBin worker's claims of 'fear and bullying'
Council worker lifts lid on simmering dispute
NewsSouthampton FC Vs Huddersfield Town - 23/12/17
West Yorkshire PolicePolice officer attacked on Mad Friday thanks public for their support
Officer making a good recovery - but won't be back on the streets tonight
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town merchandise sells like an Heffing dream
Club shop has never been as busy as fans clamour for last minute gifts
BatleyMan arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman stabbed
Woman in serious condition in hospital
DeightonPolice appeal over mystery Samaritans as man fights for life after Deighton smash
Driver seriously injured after smash closes Wiggan Lane
Ainley TopHundreds set to join M62 vigil for Yassar Yaqub shot dead by police
Dad plans big salute to the 'best son a father could ever wish for'
Huddersfield New CollegeTeen came within inches of being shot in the head
16-year-old student leaned forward to check phone at moment of impact
West Yorkshire PoliceThe 15 clues police use to spot drink drivers
If you're clocked doing any of these expect to be pulled over
Calderdale Royal Hospital'I could have died' says heart patient who had to wait 30 minutes in ambulance outside his house
Pensioner shocked as paramedics struggle to find suitable A&E
Kirklees CouncilBin worker's claims of 'fear and bullying'
Council worker lifts lid on simmering dispute
West Yorkshire PolicePolice officer attacked on Mad Friday thanks public for their support
Officer making a good recovery - but won't be back on the streets tonight
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town merchandise sells like an Heffing dream
Club shop has never been as busy as fans clamour for last minute gifts
BatleyMan arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman stabbed
Woman in serious condition in hospital
DeightonPolice appeal over mystery Samaritans as man fights for life after Deighton smash
Driver seriously injured after smash closes Wiggan Lane
MuseumsFind out why 'Christmas is cancelled' at the Royal Armouries
Chance to see if you'd be a fun-loving Cavalier or a boring Roundhead
Top Stories
West Yorkshire PolicePolice officer attacked on Mad Friday thanks public for their support
Officer making a good recovery - but won't be back on the streets tonight
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town merchandise sells like an Heffing dream
Club shop has never been as busy as fans clamour for last minute gifts
BatleyMan arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman stabbed
Woman in serious condition in hospital
DeightonPolice appeal over mystery Samaritans as man fights for life after Deighton smash
Driver seriously injured after smash closes Wiggan Lane
Barclay's Premier LeagueSouthampton FC vs Huddersfield Town: Goals, scorers and all the action from St Mary's
All the build up, match action and post-game reaction as David Wagner's men face the Saints on the South Coast
West Yorkshire PolicePolice officer left with shocking head wound after Mad Friday attack
Three officers attacked within two hours as Mad Friday lives up to its name
Baby of the YearMeet the Examiner's Baby of the Year 2017 winners
It's a family affair for this year's winner
Ainley TopHundreds set to join M62 vigil for Yassar Yaqub shot dead by police
Dad plans big salute to the 'best son a father could ever wish for'
Huddersfield New CollegeTeen came within inches of being shot in the head
16-year-old student leaned forward to check phone at moment of impact\n221217pellet
Calderdale Royal Hospital'I could have died' says heart patient who had to wait 30 minutes in ambulance outside his house
Pensioner shocked as paramedics struggle to find suitable A&E
Kirklees CouncilBin worker's claims of 'fear and bullying'
Council worker lifts lid on simmering dispute
RastrickMystery deaths of couple in Rastrick not being treated as suspicious, police say
Bodies were found at a flat on Smiths Crescent earlier this week
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay