A year of cuteness - 2017 at Chester Zoo in pictures

A year of cuteness - 2017 at Chester Zoo in picturesSee the best of this year's animals at the world famous zoo ByDave Himelfield12:26, 22 DEC 2017Updated12:37, 22 DEC 2017Playful capybaras enjoy water fight doing the sunny weather (Image: Chester Zoo)1 of 15Black jaguar Goshi enjoying her pumpkin ahead of Halloween (Image: PA)2 of 15Kitani with her new calf which was one of two rare rhinos born within days of each other at the zoo (Image: PA)3 of 15One-week-old Rothschild's giraffe calf named Narus with her mum (Image: PA)4 of 15Mummy orangutan Sarikei holds onto her new baby (Image: PA)5 of 15Baby Sulawesi crested macaque, named Amidala, born to mum Lisa and dad Mamassa at the attraction (Image: PA)6 of 15Cameroon two-horned mountain chameleons with lead herpetology keeper Adam Bland (Image: PA)7 of 15Thanos, a tiny orphaned antelope which is being hand-reared by keepers at the zoo (Image: PA)8 of 15A male elephant calf that was born at the attraction (Image: PA)9 of 15Twin baby pygmy marmosets, the world's smallest species of monkey, perching on their dad Gumi's back in their enclosure at Chester Zoo (Image: PA)10 of 15The late Pedro the giant anteater who stared on C4's The Secret Life of the Zoo. Sadly Pedro died following an operation to remove cowpox from his tongue which had rendered him unable to eat. (Image: Chester Zoo)11 of 15Rare miniature wallabies Kai and Aru (Image: PA)12 of 15A Lowland Streaked Tenrec, which are striped like a bee and have spines like a hedgehog (Image: PA)13 of 15The first Andean bear cub to be born in Britain (Image: PA)14 of 15One of four rare ploughshare tortoises who were rescued from smugglers (Image: PA)15 of 15