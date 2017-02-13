Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scores of customers have been left high and dry with the sudden closure of a notorious Huddersfield estate agency office.

Gallery@HD1 – which hit the headlines for failing to forward thousands of pounds owed to the landlords of the properties it was managing – has left its offices at John William Street. Director Dennis Goodridge has also gone.

The premises are now occupied by Blackpool-based law firm Ascroft Whiteside Solicitors and its associated property estate and letting agent Beauforth Finch. Neither Ascroft Whiteside nor Beaufort Finch have any connection with Gallery.

Ascroft Whiteside’s new Huddersfield office is headed by solicitor Amar Zarif, who joined the firm late last year after previously working for two local law firms.

Mr Zarif said: “We have written to clients of the former Gallery HD1 business offering our services both in respect of our Ascroft Whiteside legal services and those services of Beaufort Finch.”

Leanne Costa-Cato, a former sales adviser with Gallery, has been recruited as office manager for Beaufort Finch. The agency appears to be advertising a number of properties previously on the books with Gallery.

Mr Zarif said Ascroft Whiteside, which traces its roots back to 1871, had opened the Huddersfield office as part of a plan to expand into Yorkshire. He said the firm was also opening an office in Sheffield and eventually planned to open offices in Bradford, Halifax and Harrogate.

The Examiner has reported on a series of complaints about Gallery from its clients.

Last November, two landlords complained that they were owed more than £3,000 in unpaid rent money despite their tenants paying Gallery on time. The following month, another landlord claimed Gallery had failed to pay him more than £3,000 in rent that had been handed over to the agency by tenants living in a house he owned in Dalton.

Last October, The Property Ombudsman named and shamed the company for failing to co-operate with an investigation into money owed to landlords and tenants. That investigation followed a complaint that the company owed landlords £2,312 in rent and £975 in deposits. TPO said the company also failed to pay an award made of £300.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

In November, it emerged that Gallery had been expelled by a second industry regulator, the Property Redress Scheme meaning Mr Goodridge cold not operate as a letting or estate agent.

The penalty for failure by an agent to join a government authorised redress scheme is £5,000 and continued operation without becoming a member could lead to the agency being closed down.