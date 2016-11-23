Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supermarket Tesco removed children’s medicine from its shelves after a ‘tot passed out’ after taking an advised dose.

Tesco recalled Galpharm Junior Ibuprofen, made by the former Huddersfield medicine firm.

Kent mum-of-two Alison Smith revealed that doctors spent an agonising 45 minutes working on her four-month-old boy Jensen Pettitt, before he finally came round.

He’d been given 2.5ml of the medicine.

Tesco removed 80,000 bottles from its shelves and investigated.

But the supermarket is again selling Galpharm Junior Ibuprofen after finding no problems with the current batch.

A Perrigo spokesman said: “After comprehensively testing the batch of the Galpharm Junior Ibuprofen in question, no identified concerns or issues with the product were found.”