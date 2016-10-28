Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gambling addict blew £5,000 in takings he stole from the Huddersfield restaurant where he worked.

Trainee assistant manager Ahmed Hatami, 25, had keys for the Turtle Bay Caribbean restaurant in King Street.

He gambled and lost at a casino, returning three times to the restaurant to steal money.

Leeds Crown Court heard that university graduate Hatami had responsibility for locking up the premises on May 29.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said because of his position he had the keys and codes for the locks and was in charge of the takings.

But after locking up as normal, he returned to the bar and initially helped himself to £1,000 from a money box only to lose the cash in his first visit to the casino.

He subsequently returned twice more to the premises each time helping himself to money from the takings or float until eventually he had blown £5,050.

Mr Ahmed said Hatami then sent a text to his manager soon after 5am telling her he had done something terrible and he needed to see her as soon as possible.

When he did, he admitted what he had done.

Iranian-born Hatami said he would pay it back but could not do so and the police were contacted.

The court heard in October 2014 he was given a community order after stealing £1,480 while working at Costa Coffee in Market Street, York, and gambling that money away at Ladbrokes.

He had told a probation officer he travelled to the UK when he was 17 to further his education and after doing A levels had taken a BSc in genetics at York University.

Things had started to go wrong for him when he was not able to return home for political reasons. He had built up debts and his gambling had spiralled.

Marlon Grossman, for Hatami, said he was now seeing a gambling addiction counsellor and had not gambled since. He had obtained work helping where he did not have access to money or keys and was genuinely making efforts to sort his problems.

Hatami, of Murton Close, Leeds, admitted theft. Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said his previous conviction was an aggravating feature of the case but he was clearly an intelligent young man prepared to work.

“I don’t think at the moment all hope is lost for you,” he said.

The judge deferred sentence for six months to see if he did address his addiction, for him to stay out of trouble and to save money for compensation.