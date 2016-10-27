Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield actress Lena Headey has been ordered to bring her son back to the USA after allegedly breaching the terms of a custody agreement.

National newspapers – following up the story broken by US website TMZ – reported that a custody judge in the States had made the order after the 43-year-old actress and former Shelley College student was said to have enrolled her son at a school in England without the permission of her ex-husband, Irish musician Peter Loughran.

Mr Loughran attended the court in Los Angeles to complain that by so doing, the star had breached their 2013 custody agreement.

It was reported that Ms Headey had been allowed to keep her six-year-old son with her in England until the end of filming on the hit HBO show Game of Thrones, in which she plays Cersei Lannister.

Her former spouse is supposed to see their boy 10 days per month under their custody agreement.

The couple were married in 2007 before separating in 2011 and divorcing in 2013.