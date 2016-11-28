Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holmfirth got a taste of Hollywood when a TV and film star swung by for dinner.

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey visited the Black Cat Bistro in Victoria Street on Saturday.

Lena, who plays matriarch Cersei Lannister in the HBO hit show, grew up in Shelley and still has family in Huddersfield.

Restaurant manager Sophie Bebb said the A-lister was “perfectly lovely”.

“We are a very small bistro so it was difficult not to recognise her but she kept herself to herself,” she said.

Lena, 43, was kind enough to leave her autograph for the intimate eaterie’s wall of fame.

The actress, who has also starred in The Brothers Grimm, 300, and Dredd, was a pupil at Shelley College where she first began acting.

Her performance as ruthless royal Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones has won her critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination since her debut in April 2011.

The award-winning drama is set to come to an end in 2018 with its eighth and final season.

Headey was reunited with her Game of Thrones co-star Sean Bean in the computer-generated action film Final Fantasy XV this year.

Both provided voices for characters created from the hit computer game. The film is due to be released worldwide on DVD and blue-ray tomorrow (Tuesday).