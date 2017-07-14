The video will start in 8 Cancel

Yorkshire parents are among the most likely to name their children Khaleesi, Arya and Theon if they pick a name from Game of Thrones.

As the show returns for its seventh series on Monday, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal a boom in baby names inspired by the Sky Atlantic smash hit.

The ONS publishes numbers for all names which have been given to three or more babies.

In Yorkshire 28 girls were named Arya in 2015, up from 20 in 2014.

There were also seven Khaleesis as well as three Shaes, despite the Shae character being a prostitute in the fantasy series.

For boys, there were three Theons as well as five Eddisons, named after the Night’s Watch guard Eddison Tollett (Ben Crompton).

More conventional naming decisions that may be taking a lead from the TV show were eight Neds, four Yaras and three Meeras.

Across England and Wales, Arya is fairly popular with 280 girls given the name in 2015, up from 244 in 2012, putting it at 192nd in popularity.

The number of babies named Khaleesi has jumped from 53 to 68 with 201 baby girls given the name since the TV series started in 2011.

There were also six girls named Daenerys born in 2015, a total of 19 since 2011.

Sansa was up from six in 2014 to 11 in 2015 and there were four each of Brienne, Catelyn, Meryn, and Shireen, as well as three Ellarias.

Game of Thrones inspired boys names were also popular. There were 30 Theons born in 2015, up from 18 in 2014, and 14 Tyrions, down from 17 in 2014.

There were 29 Eddisons, 11 boys called Bran and six Sandors – the same number of boys that were given the name Nathanial last year.

There were also five babies named Ramsay in 2015.

However, some names are yet to appear in the figures.

According to ONS figures, if there are any children named after the evil King Joffrey or after Eddard or Samwell in since 2011 they may be the only ones.

Margaery, Cersei (played by Lena Headey who grew up in Huddersfield ), Robb, Stannis, Ygritte, and Rickon also failed to inspire parents.

The show does feature some more conventional names so babies given these names may not have Game of Thrones fans for parents.

There were 64 Neds, and 23 Jons, as well as 14 boys named Jaime.

Girls names than may be getting a Game of Thrones boost were Yara, 40 born in 2015, Meera, 29, and Shae, 17.