Thugs beat two men with baseball bats and a knife at a Huddersfield flat.

The victims, aged 29 and 50, were in the kitchen at the Moldgreen property when the three men broke in and brutally attacked them.

One of the victims was left with a nasty laceration to his head and a fractured hand in the horrifying attack yesterday (Sunday) teatime, while the other needed stitches to his hand.

Det Insp Mark Catney of Kirklees CID said: “We believe this was a targeted attack on the victims and we would ask for anyone who has any information to contact police immediately as we have a full investigation underway into the circumstances and motive of the assault.”

The first suspect is a black male, around 27-years-old, bald and with stubble. He was around 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing a dark blue hoody and dark blue tracksuit bottoms.

The second is a white male, around 30-years-old, 5ft 10ins tall, with a brown beard and short dark hair wearing a black zip up jacket and jeans.

The third is black, with short dark hair which was longer on the top and shaved at the sides. He had a short beard, was around 5ft 8ins tall, of stocky build and was wearing a black top.

Anyone with information shold contact police via 101.