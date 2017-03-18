Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang of up to 50 youths have been terrorising residents and workers in Heckmondwike.

West Yorkshire Police are cracking down on illegal behaviour in the area after an increasing number of reports over the past few weeks.

Reports have involved criminal damage, racial abuse, public order and fighting.

They have also involved anti-social behaviour, including jumping in front of moving vehicles, blocking shop doorways, throwing stock around and spitting at staff.

On Friday night, officers from Batley and Spen’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) arrested three people and handed out 10 dispersal orders, which is a 48-hour ban from the area.

Officers have also identified approximately 40 of those involved.

The crackdown involved a series of plain clothed and high visibility patrols within the town centre and is continuing with visits to parents, warning letters and interviewing those that are identified for crime reports.

NPT Sgt Chris Field said in a statement: “We will not tolerate large groups of youths causing a nuisance and interfering with the local community going about their business.

“These operations will continue until we are satisfied that the community is no longer affected by their behaviour.”