Thugs donning Guy Fawkes masks attacked and robbed a man in a park on Halloween.

Police revealed that the victim was sat on a park bench with two friends at Birkenshaw Bottoms Park, off Moor Lane, Birkenshaw, when they were approached by the five-strong gang. All were wearing masks similar to those worn by the group Anonymous.

As he stood up to leave the man was attacked and fell before his phone – a black Samsung Galaxy S6 with a black and white case – was stolen.

The victim sustained grazing and bruises in the robbery, which happened between 9.15pm and 9.45pm.

PC Jack Hodges, of Huddersfield CID, appealed for anyone offered a similar mobile phone or who knows of anyone who has recently got one to call police on 101 quoting reference number 13160543044.

