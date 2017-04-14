Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ROWDY group of teenagers caused a disturbance in Milnsbridge last night with reports of large groups fighting in the street.

Police are this morning outside a house on Manchester Road, Milnsbridge after an incident that took place around midnight.

It’s reported that a group of between 10 and 15 people – both boys and girls – were involved in a disturbance that spilled onto the main road.

A neighbour told the Examiner: “It was about midnight when I heard a lot of noise – they looked like older teenagers all fighting and screaming at each other. It was hard to see what was going on, a bit of pushing and shoving.

“An ambulance was called for one girl I think.

“It was just loud and noisy. I’ve seen on Facebook other people in Milnsbridge further away could hear a disturbance.

“The police were here quickly. There must have been a five police cars and they looked to do a quick job splitting the crowd up and getting them all quiet.”

The scene, next to The Queen pub, remains cordoned off by Kirklees Police with further investigations set to take place this morning.