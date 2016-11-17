The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are investigating after a fire broke out in a garden shed near Huddersfield town centre.

A passerby reported the blaze at the terraced property in Great Northern Street at 4pm yesterday. Fire crews from Rastrick and Bradford attended at the scene on their return from dealing with the fire at Grade II-listed Newsome Mill.

A spokesman from Rastrick Fire Station said that the shed was totally involved in flames and completely gutted.

He added that fire crews worked at the scene for 20 minutes to prevent surrounding properties from being affected.

The spokesman said that the fire is believed to be suspicious as there was nothing electrical inside the shed that could have caused the fire.

The matter has now been passed onto police.