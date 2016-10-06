Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Gary Dews in court after threatening to 'chop off neighbours' heads'

Dewsbury man was held by neighbours before police arrived

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

A man threatened to chop off the heads of his neighbours, a court heard.

Police were called to the disturbance on Alexandra Crescent in Dewsbury at 11.30pm on September 15.

It was reported that the defendant, Gary Dews, was carrying a gun or a knife.

Sarah Marsh, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “He was shouting in the street and causing alarm to members of the public.

“He said: ‘I’m going to f****** kill you. I’m going to get a knife – chop, chop.’”

The Huddersfield court heard that at least three calls were made to police about Dews’ behaviour.

The 47-year-old was detained by residents ahead of his arrest.

In court yesterday Dews pleaded guilty to a charge of using threatening behaviour.

His solicitor explained that the shouting was not directed towards anyone in particular and that no weapons were present.

Dews was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Today's top stories

What happened to Kenmargra? Teen's tragic road death Halifax Road crash Lack of care for late mum
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Road rage sparks attack in IKEA car park at Birstall

IKEA

Rikki Charles attacked another driver when he almost hit his girlfriend as she used a pedestrian crossing

Related Tags

In The News
Courts
Places
Dewsbury
Marsh
Huddersfield
Organisations
Kirklees Magistrates Court

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Richard Boynton, 31, of North Grange Road, Leeds, was jailed for two and a half years after admitting conspiracy to steal from Shelley College
  1. Shelley
    ICT manager Richard Boynton jailed after cheating Shelley College out of thousands
  2. Huddersfield
    Painkiller linked to heart failure risk prescribed 75,000 times in Huddersfield in just one year
  3. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Road rage sparks attack in IKEA car park at Birstall
  4. West Yorkshire News
    Cyclist died at scene of Batley road tragedy
  5. Huddersfield
    Ladies Only Travel which employs only female bus drivers goes into liquidation

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent