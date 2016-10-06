A man threatened to chop off the heads of his neighbours, a court heard.

Police were called to the disturbance on Alexandra Crescent in Dewsbury at 11.30pm on September 15.

It was reported that the defendant, Gary Dews, was carrying a gun or a knife.

Sarah Marsh, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “He was shouting in the street and causing alarm to members of the public.

“He said: ‘I’m going to f****** kill you. I’m going to get a knife – chop, chop.’”

The Huddersfield court heard that at least three calls were made to police about Dews’ behaviour.

The 47-year-old was detained by residents ahead of his arrest.

In court yesterday Dews pleaded guilty to a charge of using threatening behaviour.

His solicitor explained that the shouting was not directed towards anyone in particular and that no weapons were present.

Dews was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.