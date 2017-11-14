Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who set fire to his former partner’s new home has admitted assaulting her.

Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused in the blaze started by Gary Draper.

The 36-year-old’s ex had been due to move into the property on Kirkstone Avenue in Dalton.

Several rooms suffered fire damage and it is estimated that the cost to repair them could be as much as £8,000.

The fire happened on September 30 and Draper admitted a charge of arson.

Today he had been due to stand trial over a denied allegation of assault, also related to his ex.

But he changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

The attack happened two days prior to the fire being set.

Magistrates committed both matters to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing.

This will take place on December 4 and Draper, of Rawthorpe Lane in Rawthorpe, was remanded into custody in the meantime.