Fire crews tackled a blaze which destroyed a garage at Ravensthorpe last night.

A gas bottle exploded, blowing out two panels in the wall of the commercial garage at Low Mills, Low Mills Lane at 3.20am this morning.

Crews from Huddersfield and Dewsbury tackled the blaze, which gutted the premises and also damaged two vehicles. No one was injured in the incident.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire and the cause is now being investigated.

A second fire was tackled in Elland early this morning.

Rastrick firefighters were called to extinguish a small fire in a derelict building at Chambers Mill, Southgate, Elland, following reports of smoke coming from the building at 7.15 this morning.

No one was injured in the incident.