Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are keen to trace air guns which were stolen during a burglary in Milnsbridge.

Six gas powered air guns as well as photography equipment were stolen when a property in Armitage Road was broken into between 10.50am and 1.10pm on Wednesday.

The weapons were legally held by the owner but now police are concerned they may get into the wrong hands.

Det Insp John Charlton, of Kirklees CID, said: “Any weapon in the wrong hands can pose a danger to the public so we are appealing for information to trace these gas powered air guns as quickly as possible.

“These are realistic looking and we would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to track down these weapons.”

Police have issued a description of a suspect. He is described as white, in his 20s, of slim build and 5ft 5in tall. He was wearing a baseball cap, a blue coloured top or jacket and trousers, like overalls.

Det Insp Charlton added: “The suspect is believed to have been knocking on doors in the area during this time and we are urging anyone who saw this man or anyone who has information as to where these air guns may now be to contact police.”

Anyone who has information can contact Kirklees CID via 101, quoting 13170095827.