Gas works will shut a Ravensthorpe road for a week.

The £60,000 project on Myrtle Road will replace the metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes during the February half-term.

It will start on Saturday, February 17 and should be completed by Sunday, February 25 and has been planned in conjunction with Kirklees Council to ensure all works are completed during the school holidays to cause as little disruption as possible. Ravensthorpe Junior School is on Myrtle Road which will be shut next to its junction with North Road.

Chris Nevison, business operational leader for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We have been working closely with Kirklees Council to carefully plan these works in order to minimise any disruption to customers.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.