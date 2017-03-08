Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gasworks in the Holme Valley have sparked traffic chaos ... and are set to get worse.

The works on Woodhead Road and Waingate, Berry Brow , are causing massive problems to motorists heading into and out of Huddersfield to Holmfirth and Honley.

One driver, who asked not to be named, said: “It just seems ludicrous to have the roadworks affecting both Waingate and Woodhead Road at the same time. Couldn’t one have been done and then the other?

“It means traffic is getting stuck halfway through one set of lights, stopping other vehicles from moving which is leading to gridlock. It’s taking up to 20 minutes to get through there in the mornings and early evenings.”

The North of England’s gas distributor, Northern Gas Networks (NGN), says the essential gas mains replacement work is the last phase of a wider scheme at Taylor Hill Road to replace around 850 metres of ageing metal gas main with more durable plastic pipes. It began on January 24 and is now in its final stages.

An NGN spokeswoman said: “It has been carefully planned in conjunction with Kirklees Council Highways to minimise any potential inconvenience to customers. In order to carry out the work safely and efficiently some traffic management measures have been introduced.

“Two-way temporary lights are in place on Waingate and these will become three-way lights from Tuesday, March 14, with the existing pelican crossing to be suspended and replaced with a temporary pelican on Woodhead Road.

“The temporary lights are being manned between 7am and 6.30pm to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.”

Engineering work on Waingate is expected to finish around Friday, March 17.

The spokeswoman added: “The project will then move Parkgate for an additional week where it will complete. It is expected these works will result in delayed journey times so motorists and pedestrians are advised to allow extra time for travel during the scheme.”

Paul Jagger, construction services area manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We have been working closely with Kirklees Council to carefully plan these works and are doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter as work continues and thank them for their patience as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”

