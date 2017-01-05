Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work to upgrade gas pipes at a busy road in Huddersfield is nearing completion.

The £190,000 scheme to replace 350 metres of metal pipes with plastic ones at Wakefield Road , Back Chapel Lane and Smithy Lane in Moldgreen , got underway on August 22.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) said engineers were now on the final phase of the work which is taking place in both lanes of the outbound carriageway on Wakefield Road.

A contraflow operating on the inbound lanes is expected to be in place for about a week. Depending on traffic flow, vehicles may be prevented from turning right into Almondbury Bank – in which case a diversion will operate along Old Wakefield Road.

The footpath next to the outbound carriageway on Wakefield Road is also closed with a diversion taking pedestrians on to Back Chapel Lane, Chapel Lane and Old Wakefield Road.

Engineers will then work under lane closures both inbound and outbound for a further four weeks with a road closure on Smithy Lane . A short diversion route will be in place for motorists to follow. When work is taking place on the inbound carriageway of Wakefield Road, pedestrians will be diverted on to Poplar Street and Smithy Lane.

NGN said engineers will be working seven days a week to complete the final phase as quickly as possible.