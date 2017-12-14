Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man assaulted his wife - after she spent the day in Liverpool with her new boyfriend.

Gavin Bedford admitted hurting her when she returned to their home following a day out in the city with their young son.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the couple had been married for a year but had been experiencing some problems in their relationship for a number of months.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that the 25-year-old was controlling and his wife struck up a relationship with a man living in Liverpool which had progressed.

On November 20 she went to see him and ignored a number of calls from Bedford and his parents.

The couple argued when she returned home and she went upstairs into the bathroom, taking their son with her because of his “increasingly aggressive behaviour.”

Mr Wills said: “All of a sudden he came up behind her and pushed the bathroom door open in an aggressive manner.

“The door struck her elbow, causing immediate pain.

“He left the house with the child and she was distressed and frightened as it was an increase in aggression towards her.”

In mitigation Ian Whiteley said that his client admitted assault on the basis that he was reckless in assaulting his wife, now believed to be living in Liverpool with her boyfriend.

He added: “They had been married for 12 months and she formed a friendship via Facebook with this male.

“She took the child and the last of the money in the house and was out all day and he had no communication with his child.

“There’s loads of mitigation on his behalf and some provocation by the complainant by her behaviour on the day.”

Magistrates gave Bedford, of Whitestone Lane in Fartown, a 12 month conditional discharge and made a restraining order banning him from contacting his estranged wife.