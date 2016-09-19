Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Gay couples in Kirklees ditch civil partnerships in favour of marriage

  • Updated
  • By

Just one couple became civil partners in Kirklees in 2015

gay marriage stock

Just one couple became civil partners in Kirklees last year.

Civil partnerships, introduced in 2004, have almost vanished in Kirklees since same-sex marriage became legal in 2014.

From 2008 to 2013 the number of civil partnerships was running at more than 15% in the borough.

The total of civil partnerships fell in 2014 to just nine, the first year in which same-sex couples could marry legally.

The new law took effect in March 2014 so last year was the first full year of same-sex marriage being legal.

And last year the figure collapsed to just one civil partnership in the entire borough. There were another three in Calderdale.

This decline was mirrored around the country.

There were 832 civil partnerships in England last year, which was just a fraction of the 5,300 to 6,300 that were registered each year between 2008 and 2013.

The Office for National Statistics forecasts that this trend will continue in years to come as same-sex couples choose to get married rather than form civil partnerships.

Civil partners don’t have quite the same level of financial rights as married couples.

If one partner dies, the other may receive a lower pension share than if they were married.

Also, when travelling abroad, some countries don’t recognise civil partnership as marriage, and so couples will not enjoy the same rights in those nations as if they were married.

Today's top stories

Sad words from Sami's mum There's a new kid coming to town Crime figures for Uni students Changes in store at Bradley?
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Plan to convert civil partnerships into marriages unveiled by Kirklees Council

Wedding cake topper for a civil partnership ceremony

Offer to same-sex couples

Related Tags

Places
Kirklees
Calderdale

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. University of Huddersfield
    Find out the crime rate that Huddersfield University students face?
  2. Holmfirth
    Mum of teenager Sami Achour killed in moors crash tragedy speaks of her loss
  3. Kingsgate
    Toys 'R' Us to open store in Huddersfield
  4. Huddersfield town centre
    Man wrestled to ground in Huddersfield town centre
  5. Holmfirth
    Teen driver Harriett Haigh's recklessness caused death tragedy on moors above Holmfirth

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent