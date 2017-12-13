Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield stargazers willing to forgo sleep and brave the cold could catch an hour long stunning meteor shower this week.

The Geminid meteor shower takes place every December as the Earth passes through a debris trail from 3200 Phaethon.

This year the best time to see the Geminids will be between 1am and 2am on Thursday.

And an almost absent moon will ensure that the meteors, widely regarded as the most impressive of the year, stand out brightly as they streak across the sky.

What is the Geminid meteor shower?

The meteors or ‘shooting stars’ are the result of small particles, in some cases as small as a grain of sand, entering the Earth’s upper atmosphere at some 130,000mph and lighting up the nighttime as fast-moving streaks of light.

It is called the Geminid shower because the meteors appear to come from the part of the sky associated with the constellation Gemini, although really it is the asteroid 3200 Phaethon that causes them.

When and how can I see the meteors?

The meteor shower is taking place from December 4 to 17.

Its peak activity being around December 14 when up to 100 meteors or ‘shooting stars’ can be seen every hour.

The shower can be seen across the world but the further north you go the more chance you have of seeing it.

Just wrap up warm and head outside and find a spot of night sky away from the bright town lights and look up.

Give yourself at least an hour of observing time as the meteors can come in spurts and are interspersed with lulls.

Could one of the meteorites land and injure me?

No. Although some of them look really bright, the Geminids will never make the ground - they’ll burn up as they pass through the atmosphere.

